Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite lineup finally gets USB-C, wireless charging and a bigger screen

Best Buy is offering the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for $300 today, down from the usual $400. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you’ll need to buy it now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO