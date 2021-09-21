CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon's new Kindle Paperwhite lineup finally gets USB-C, wireless charging and a bigger screen

By Alex Allegro
Pocket-lint.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has taken the wraps off their latest lineup of Kindle devices, and the star of the show is the fifth-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which is set to feature USB-C for the very first time on a Kindle device, a larger display 6.8-inch display, Qi wireless charging, and a warm backlighting option to bring it in line with Amazon’s much more luxuriously priced $279 / £229 Kindle Oasis offering.

www.pocket-lint.com

ELECTRONICS

