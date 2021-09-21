Savor 11 Mouth Watering Cheese Curd Varieties And More At Wisconsin’s Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet

If you’re a Wisconsinite, you know there’s nothing like a fresh Wisconsin cheese curd. The squeaky, salty snack is perfect however you eat it: cold, right out of the fridge, or served up in a basket, beer battered and fried to perfection.

There was a time when your cheese curd options were pretty much limited to color: white or yellow – but times have changed. Wisconsin’s Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet has a selection of curds so incredible that you won’t believe what’s in their case.

Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet is located just off Highway 90 on the west side of DeForest, so it’s a good rest stop if you’re traveling through the state.

The business dates to 1968, when Ralph and Lucille Ehlenbach purchased Fenlon’s House of Cheese. In 1972, they changed the name to Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet.

The store has been a family business since the start, and it’s now run by its third generation. The company sells a huge variety of cheese – everything from tangy, 17-year-old super sharp cheddar to wickedly spicy Ghost Habanero Cheddar.

Cheese curds are on the other end of the spectrum, being one of the mildest cheeses you’ll find. While they need to be refrigerated, eat them at room temperature to experience the nuance of their flavor.

There’s a lot of flavor to explore in the Ehlenbach's curd case. The shop’s flavors include bourbon BBQ, garlic dill, maple bacon, peppercorn ranch, tomato basil, and more.

If you can’t decide which curd to purchase, you can't go wrong with one of the classics – yellow and white are both available!

If you visit Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet , you may want to bring a cooler so you can bring a lot of cheese home – it makes great gifts. If you’re interested in making you own fried cheese curds, the shop also sells a great batter mix that will help you fry curds that rival your favorite restaurant. Once you’ve sampled the best of Ehlenbach’s, here’s an epic Wisconsin road trip that will take you to some very cheesy destinations.

