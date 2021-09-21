CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Savor 11 Mouth Watering Cheese Curd Varieties And More At Wisconsin’s Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet

By Ben Jones
Only In Wisconsin
Only In Wisconsin
 8 days ago

If you’re a Wisconsinite, you know there’s nothing like a fresh Wisconsin cheese curd. The squeaky, salty snack is perfect however you eat it: cold, right out of the fridge, or served up in a basket, beer battered and fried to perfection.

There was a time when your cheese curd options were pretty much limited to color: white or yellow – but times have changed. Wisconsin’s Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet has a selection of curds so incredible that you won’t believe what’s in their case.

Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet is located just off Highway 90 on the west side of DeForest, so it’s a good rest stop if you’re traveling through the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8JU1_0c3OKMn700
Facebook / Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet

The business dates to 1968, when Ralph and Lucille Ehlenbach purchased Fenlon’s House of Cheese. In 1972, they changed the name to Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBm6J_0c3OKMn700
Facebook / Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet

The store has been a family business since the start, and it’s now run by its third generation. The company sells a huge variety of cheese – everything from tangy, 17-year-old super sharp cheddar to wickedly spicy Ghost Habanero Cheddar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wF2K_0c3OKMn700
Facebook / Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet

Cheese curds are on the other end of the spectrum, being one of the mildest cheeses you’ll find. While they need to be refrigerated, eat them at room temperature to experience the nuance of their flavor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qk79Q_0c3OKMn700
Facebook / Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet

There’s a lot of flavor to explore in the Ehlenbach's curd case. The shop’s flavors include bourbon BBQ, garlic dill, maple bacon, peppercorn ranch, tomato basil, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b38No_0c3OKMn700
Facebook / Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet

If you can’t decide which curd to purchase, you can't go wrong with one of the classics – yellow and white are both available!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKNeK_0c3OKMn700
Facebook / Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet

If you visit Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet , you may want to bring a cooler so you can bring a lot of cheese home – it makes great gifts. If you’re interested in making you own fried cheese curds, the shop also sells a great batter mix that will help you fry curds that rival your favorite restaurant. Once you’ve sampled the best of Ehlenbach’s, here’s an epic Wisconsin road trip that will take you to some very cheesy destinations.

The post Savor 11 Mouth Watering Cheese Curd Varieties And More At Wisconsin's Ehlenbach's Cheese Chalet appeared first on Only In Your State .

