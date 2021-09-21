Why Leaders Need to Evaluate Their Capacity for Emotional Intelligence
Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. To understand emotional intelligence, you first have to ask yourself: Am I willing to celebrate the success of others and be comfortable in their success? That’s the threshold that determines whether emotional intelligence will translate to a meaningful impact on you and, by association, the people around you.www.rollingstone.com
Comments / 0