CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Google to spend $2.1 billion on Manhattan campus acquisition

By The Associated Press
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJiBQ_0c3OJ8YP00
Google-New York FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, a man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York. Google is planning to buy New York's St. John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus. Alphabet and Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, that the company is looking to invest more than $250 million in its New York campus this year. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, FILE) (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Google is planning to buy New York City's St. John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus.

The announcement Tuesday arrives with the city buffeted by the pandemic and most offices still largely unpopulated.

While CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post late last month that Google is delaying its global return to offices until Jan. 10, the commitment by the company to further invest in New York City real estate was trumpeted both by Gov. Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, who called it "one of the shots in the arm we need as part of our comeback."

“Google is leading the way here in our economic comeback but also further asserting what we know more and more: New York City is now one of the great tech capitals in the world,” de Blasio said at a virtual news conference Tuesday.

Google's had a footprint in New York City for more than two decades and it is the company's largest location outside of California. Its 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus is on the Hudson River just south of the New York University campus and Greenwich Village.

“As Google moves toward a more flexible hybrid approach to work, coming together in person to collaborate and build community will remain an important part of our future,” the company's Chief Financial Officer said. “It is why we continue investing in our offices around the world. Our decision to exercise our option to purchase St. John’s Terminal further builds upon our existing plans to invest more than $250 million this year in our New York campus presence.”

Google currently leases the St. John’s Terminal property and expects to open its new space there by the middle of 2023.

The company anticipates that its investment will add another 14,000 employees in New York City.

_____

AP Writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

AT&T to require vaccines for 90,000 of its union workers

AT&T has become one of the largest employers in the U.S. to mandate vaccines for a significant number of frontline workers. The telecom company said Wednesday that its employees in the Communications Workers of America union will be required to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 1, “unless they get an approved job accommodation.”
ADVOCACY
WOKV

Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the unvaccinated

NEW YORK — (AP) — The spread of COVID-19 vaccination requirements across the U.S. hasn't had the desired effect so far, with the number of Americans getting their first shots plunging in recent weeks. And some experts worry that the move to dispense boosters could just make matters worse. The...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WOKV

Passing the buck: Dollar Tree will sell more items above $1

Dollar Tree, noted for affordable products priced at $1, will be selling more goods above that price, the retail chain announced Tuesday. In a news release, Dollar Tree said it would begin selling products at $1.25 and $1.50 or other prices slightly above $1 in some of its stores. The...
RETAIL
WOKV

The Latest: Colo. school sued for denying vaccine exemptions

DENVER — A pediatrician and a medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have filed suit challenging denials of their requests for religious exemptions from the school’s coronavirus vaccination mandate. The conservative public interest law firm the Thomas More Society filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Business
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
WOKV

Powell defends Fed policies, says inflation may persist

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday defended the ultra-low interest rate policies he has pursued since the pandemic decimated the economy more than 18 months ago. But he acknowledged inflation has stayed higher for longer than he expected. At a panel sponsored by the European...
BUSINESS
WOKV

US diversity lottery winners wait on visas as time runs out

Dorisnelly Fuentes Matos may have won the U.S. visa lottery on paper, but she still isn't close to reaching the United States. The 27-year-old Cuban economics student was notified more than a year ago that she won a coveted spot to seek one of up to 55,000 visas that the U.S. government gives out each year in a lottery to increase the country's diversity. She filed the paperwork to a State Department processing center in Kentucky and waited to be scheduled for an interview at the U.S. embassy in Guyana, which handles Cubans' visa applications.
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

Asian shares mostly gain after mixed session on Wall Street

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after a mixed trading session on Wall Street. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was little changed after the release of disappointing factory and retail sales data. Shares fell in Hong Kong but most other regional benchmarks advanced. Japanese investors appeared to take in stride...
STOCKS
WOKV

Evel Knievel's son loses Disney Duke Caboom trademark case

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Kelly Knievel said in a Monday email. “We...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Sundar Pichai
WOKV

S&P 500 clings to a modest gain as other indexes end mixed

Wall Street capped a wobbly day of trading Wednesday with a mixed finish for the major stock indexes, as technology and communication companies weighed on the market for a second straight day. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after shedding most of a 0.8% gain. The modest gain came a day...
STOCKS
WOKV

George Frayne, aka rock star Commander Cody, dead at 77

NEW YORK — (AP) — George Frayne, who as leader of Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen enjoyed a cult following in the 1970s with such party and concert favorites as “Hot Rod Lincoln” and “Smoke! Smoke! Smoke! (That Cigarette)," has died. Frayne died Sunday in Saratoga Springs, New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy