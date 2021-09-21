CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple is reportedly working on mental health monitoring using iPhone data

By K. Holt
Engadget
 8 days ago

Is reportedly working on ways to help detect and diagnose conditions such as depression, anxiety and cognitive decline using an iPhone. Researchers hope that analysis of data such as mobility, sleep patterns and how people type could spot behaviors associated with those conditions, according to . Other measurements could include...

www.engadget.com

CNET

Apple reportedly working on iPhone features that may help diagnose depression

Apple is working with the University of California, Los Angeles, and pharmaceutical company Biogen to develop iPhone features that could help diagnose both depression and cognitive decline, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. In documents and interviews obtained by the Journal, Apple is looking to build a reliable detection algorithm...
wccftech.com

Apple is Working on Technology That Will Allow iPhones to Detect Depression, Anxiety, and Cognitive Decline

As someone who has suffered from depression from an early age, the whole idea of understanding when it develops is an extraordinary one. People spend years in decline or disbelief that there might be something going on in their heads. Apple believes that iPhones could be used to detect depression, anxiety, as well as cognitive decline. This will be done by using several digital clues. Apple will also use health data collected from physical activity as well as sleep patterns.
MacRumors Forums

Apple Researching Ways to Use iPhone Camera to Detect Childhood Autism

Apple is reportedly researching ways to use the cameras inside of the iPhone to detect childhood autism, aiming to use data from the camera to observe a child's behavior that could be used for early diagnosis, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. According to the report,...
techgig.com

Apple working on a brand new mental health tracker, check out details

Apple is developing tools to track mental health. This will be accomplished by gathering a multitude of data from the. 's sensors, which will include mobility, activity, sleep tracking, general behaviour, and more. According to The. Wall Street Journal. , Apple is collaborating on the new technology with the University...
kyma.com

Apple could detect mental health conditions

A new Apple software may be able to detect depression. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - According to the "Wall Street Journal," Apple is reportedly working on a software to screen signs of mental health conditions using the user's health information. The type of information of collected would be a user's sleep patterns...
Fast Company

Apple is studying mood detection using iPhone data. Critics say the tech is flawed

New information about a current study between UCLA and Apple shows that the iPhone maker is using facial recognition, patterns of speech, and an array of other passive behavior tracking to detect depression. The report, from Rolfe Winkler of The Wall Street Journal, raises concerns about the company’s foray into a field of computing called emotion AI, which some scientists say rests on faulty assumptions.
WTAX

iPhones of the future may keep tabs on your mental health

Apple is hoping we’ll one day turn to our iPhones to keep tabs on our mental health. Previously, Apple teamed up with UCLA on mental health research, and with pharmaceuticals company Biogen on studying cognitive decline. Now, the brand is planning to incorporate the knowledge it gleans from this work into the iPhone. The goal is to alert users that they may be suffering from conditions such as depression, anxiety, or cognitive decline. The technology would rely on an algorithm built off of data clues such as physical activity, sleep habits, and even how one types on a keyboard. All of this information together could offer insights into how consumers are feeling, their energy, and their concentration levels. This research is still in the very early stages, and it’s not yet clear if Apple will actually be able to create an effective algorithm to do what it wants to. In addition, there are potential privacy issues related to the data that would be gathered that Apple would have to figure out. (Newser)
Rebel Yell

Apple plans to include mental health tracking for its users

The apple brand continues to innovate to participate in the good health of its users. According to information reported by the Wall Street Journal, Apple is interested in the mental health of those who subscribe to its phones. Studies are being conducted according to the US media publication in order to mentally track from laptops.
Tom's Guide

Apple reportedly working on iPhone Flip and second foldable phone

The iPhone 13 isn't even released yet, but now comes word that Apple may be working on not one but two foldable smartphones that are expected to debut in 2023. That’s according to a new report in Business Korea, which also suggests that Apple could be collaborating with LG on a 7.5-inch OLED foldable display panel.
bleepingcomputer.com

Apple fixes another zero-day used to deploy NSO iPhone spyware

Apple has released security updates to fix three zero-day vulnerabilities exploited in the wild by attackers to hack into iPhones and Macs running older iOS and macOS versions. Based on the info shared by Apple in today's security advisories [1, 2] at least one of the bugs (reported by The...
Ubergizmo

Unlock With Apple Watch Not Working With iPhone 13

One of the features that Apple introduced to the iPhone and Apple Watch during the pandemic was the ability to unlock the iPhone using an Apple Watch while wearing a mask. Prior to this, users had no other option but to enter their passcode in place of other forms of security, such as Face ID.
Apple Insider

Apple tells developers how to use 120Hz ProMotion for iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has updated its developer documentation about ProMotion, explaining to developers how to understand and properly use the variable refresh rates feature in the iPhone 13 Pro models. On Friday, it was found that developers weren't able to fully take advantage of ProMotion, Apple's variable refresh rate feature that can...
bleepingcomputer.com

Apple patches new zero-day bug used to hack iPhones and Macs

Apple has released security updates to fix a zero-day vulnerability exploited in the wild by attackers to hack into iPhones and Macs running older iOS and macOS versions. The zero-day patched today (tracked as CVE-2021-30869) [1, 2] was found in the XNU operating system kernel and was reported by Erye Hernandez and Clément Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, and Ian Beer of Google Project Zero.
Engadget

Face ID on the iPhone 13 stops working if a third-party replaces the phone's display

With the addition of features like a 120Hz display on some models, Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup is many ways a step above the phones the company shipped last year. But when it comes to the question of repairability, the story is more complicated. Conducting a teardown of the device, iFixit found it couldn’t get the iPhone 13’s Face ID feature to work if replaced the phone’s display. No matter what workaround it tried, iFixit could not get Face ID to work again. By its estimation, the display on the iPhone 13 lineup is serial-locked to the device. “Right now, if you replace your screen, Apple kills your Face ID, unless they control the repair,” the company warns.
Engadget

Apple says the iPad mini's 'jelly scrolling' problem is normal

Shortly after the new iPad mini was released, people started complaining about seeing a weird "jelly-like" effect on their screens while scrolling. It appears as if one side of the screen scrolls at a different rate than the other, making it look like the screen is wobbling. Those who were hoping for a fix to the problem would probably be disappointed by Apple's response, because the tech giant has told Ars Technica that the device's screen wobbling problem isn't a problem at all.
knowtechie.com

Does the iPhone 13 use Apple’s M1 chip?

Late last year, Apple released the M1 chip and introduced it as the first of the company’s own processors to be put into its MacBooks. The chip performed outstandingly and turned out to have much more power than Intel’s i5 processor that had previously been installed in MacBooks. With the...
igeeksblog.com

Apple’s Cinematic Mode on iPhone 13: What is it and how to use it

The latest iPhone 13 series boasts impressive camera functionalities. While most of these are exclusive to the 13 Pro and Pro Max, Apple’s Cinematic mode is available on all four devices in the lineup. This is quite an exciting new feature that lets you shoot cinematic videos on your iPhone. It leverages the power of the A15 Bionic chip to let you shift focus within a frame to achieve cinematic style filmmaking!
