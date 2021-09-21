Halo Infinite dev clarifies how multiplayer challenges work

343 Industries have given fans the latest look at Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer, with a deep dive into the free-to-play offerings’ progression system. The information comes by the way of the latest Inside Infinite blog. As previously revealed, the primary mode of making progress will be via the game’s Battle Pass. It’ll include tracks for free and “premium” unlocks, and will include both cosmetic and and boosters. However, it’s worth noting that the studio says every tier will require the same and consistent amount of XP to unlock. There’ll also be special limited time event passes. They’ll come and go and be available from one to multiple weeks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO