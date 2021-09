US president Joe Biden has given a big boost to Boris Johnson’s faltering preparations for November’s climate change summit in Glasgow, announcing he will double the US contribution to a $100bn-a-year fund to help developing countries adapt.The announcement brings the fund to around $85bn - still $15bn short of the total which rich countries pledged that they would deliver by a deadline of 2020.Mr Johnson admitted this week that he had only a six in 10 chance of hitting the crucial target by the time he hosts the UN COP26 summit in six weeks’ time.Mr Biden had already doubled the...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO