One-third of real estate CEO comp is variable, up from 2016

According to AL.com, BankPlus has leased 13,000 ft2 of retail and executive office space in the Merchants Plaza Annex at 106 St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile, said Allan R. Cameron, Jr. and Josh W. Hall of CRE Mobile, who lease and manage the building. Also in Mobile, Tyler Arrington Insurance & Financial Services has leased 2,700 ft2 of office space at 4325 Midmost Drive, according to Jill Meeks of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Tiffany Barry Rose of Re/Max Partners worked for the tenant. In Robertsdale, Jeremy Milling of Milling Commercial Real Estate represented BankPlus. Solaro Energy has leased 25,200 ft2 of office and warehouse space in Robertsdale Industrial Park at 22955 McAuliffe Drive, according to Jeff Barnes of Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. Susan Bibby of Coastal Resort Realty worked for the tenant. Finally, in Orange Beach, the South Baldwin Healthcare Authority is seeking site plan review to build an 11,000-ft2 medical office building at 4161 and 4171 Orange Beach Boulevard in Orange Beach, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission.

MOBILE, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO