Call of Duty: Vanguard beta impressions — There’s work to be done

It was the year 2000 when Diablo II unleashed a new wave of hungry demons against stalwart heroes. Having finished the first game many times, I was excited to return to Hell. But something happened. Sega’s Dreamcast console stole my attention with a Siren’s call of spiky, blue hedgehogs and high-quality graphics (for its time). When Diablo II finally launched, I was presented with a tough choice: the sequel to one of my favorite ARPGs, or Phantasy Star Online. Still enchanted by my muse, I chose the latter. I don’t regret it; PSO was fantastic. My younger brother, however, wasn’t swayed. Every so often I would head into our parents’ old computer room to see what Diablo II was all about. If you asked me then, I’d say it consisted of killing a shitload of cows again and again. It took many years before I braved its depths firsthand, recently with the original build, and later in Diablo II: Resurrected now that it’s on PC.

