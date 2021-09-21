CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta impressions — There’s work to be done

By Kurt Perry
pcinvasion.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody’s favorite annual FPS is back again. Building on the success of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War, the beta for Call of Duty: Vanguard is live, so I thought I’d check it out and give my first impressions. This is Sledgehammer Games’ first Call of Duty game on the franchise’s newer engine and expectations are high.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
game-debate.com

Up For Debate - What did you think of the Call of Duty Vanguard Beta?

This week saw the official Open Beta for the next Call of Duty game available on PC. Thankfully the Beta was extended into further in the week, giving players more time to try out the new WW2 shooter. If you managed to get a chance to play it, then we want to know your thoughts on it!
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Diablo II: Resurrected disappearing character bug ‘identified,’ fix going out today

Something more horrible then all the armies of Hell has recently appeared in Diablo II: Resurrected. Not long after its release, the mystery gang (or Blizzard) was on the case of the disappearing character in Diablo II — but the problem has been “identified,” and a fix will go out today. Players were reporting that their characters would disappear or lose progress. In a message posted to the Diablo II: Resurrected forum, Blizzard goes into what it discovered.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Design#Fps#Modern Warfare#Sledgehammer Games#Vanguard#Nvidia Dlss#Rifle
pcinvasion.com

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is getting a release on PC in October

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch made some waves when it launched on PlayStation consoles just a couple of weeks ago, so the PC release would have to happen soon. Technically, we are still waiting, but it’s apparently not going to be a long wait. The game’s Twitter page tweeted that FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch will release on PC in October via Steam and Epic Games Store. There’s no concrete date yet, so we’ll have to keep our rabbit ear to the ground to suss out when exactly PC players will be able to jump into the shadows. Torch. What does that even mean?
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Bastion and Sombra receiving major reworks for Overwatch 2

The Overwatch League finals were today, and Blizzard revealed some pretty huge changes to our favorite traveling robot and devious hacker. The lovable Bastion and the stealthy Sombra are each getting a huge rework in Overwatch 2, changing how they play completely. Currently, both heroes are rather niche. Sombra is...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Diablo II: Resurrected impressions — Going (back) to Hell

It was the year 2000 when Diablo II unleashed a new wave of hungry demons against stalwart heroes. Having finished the first game many times, I was excited to return to Hell. But something happened. Sega’s Dreamcast console stole my attention with a Siren’s call of spiky, blue hedgehogs and high-quality graphics (for its time). When Diablo II finally launched, I was presented with a tough choice: the sequel to one of my favorite ARPGs, or Phantasy Star Online. Still enchanted by my muse, I chose the latter. I don’t regret it; PSO was fantastic. My younger brother, however, wasn’t swayed. Every so often I would head into our parents’ old computer room to see what Diablo II was all about. If you asked me then, I’d say it consisted of killing a shitload of cows again and again. It took many years before I braved its depths firsthand, recently with the original build, and later in Diablo II: Resurrected now that it’s on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Call of Duty: Warzone wall glitch has landed back at the Airport

In Call of Duty: Warzone, some points of interest are more popular than others. Some of the most action packed landing spots include the Hospital and Airport. Once landed, many players have been encountering some bugs and glitches in those spots. Although the Airport is a popular point of interest, a few months ago it had a game breaking wall glitch. As you can imagine, this is a really frustrating way to go out. Now, the Warzone Airport wall glitch is back with a vengeance and it is more difficult to counter than before.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
pcinvasion.com

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta starts next week, PC specs revealed

It’s going to be a hell of a week for shooter fans. Not long after the Halo Infinite multiplayer ends this weekend, Battlefield 2042 will have its Open Beta. Well, to be frank, the beta will first only allow those who pre-ordered the game or are subscribed to EA Play. The rest of us will have to sit it out for a couple days. The Open Beta for Battlefield 2042 will start (at early access) on October 6, and EA has also revealed the PC specs needed to play.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Splitgate improves mantling, playlists, and more in latest update

Splitgate has done more than just hit a sweet spot for people wanting an experience that felt like the Halo games of yesteryear. It unites hectic first-person shooting with the use of portals to bring a little modern flavor into the mix. Spiltgate‘s appeal is reflected in its its Steam player count, growing from hundreds to more than 65,000 peak players in August alone. The growing population can also mean more people experiencing bugs and the need for fixes. Developer 1047 Games seems as though it’s had its their ear close to the ground, as it addressed some growing concerns in a recent patch. The latest Splitgate update brings with it more than bug squashing to the teleportation-infused shooter, such as mantling and playlist improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Treyarch reveals the final Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Forsaken

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season Five introduced new content for the Zombies game mode. However, fans have been looking forward to Season Six for the arrival of the final round based Zombies map. Now, we do not have to wait much longer, and Treyarch has revealed some details of the new map. The first chapter of the Black Ops Cold War Dark Aether story will be wrapped up on the new Zombies map, Forsaken.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

As New World queues lengthen, Amazon will add new servers with free character relocation

Amazon Games’ New World launched just yesterday and has already proven to be astronomically popular. As spotted by our sister site Destructoid, the game reached more than 700,000 players within a day. And the servers have taken quite the beating. Players have reported long queue lines, keeping them outside and knocking at the gate for hours. Amazon addressed the issue with an update last night. New World will soon get new servers with free character relocation. Existing servers will also be tweaked, allowing more players to fit into the game’s world.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Halo 5’s Thruster apparently made an appearance as equipment during the Halo Infinite preview

Halo Infinite is a return to form for the franchise. Developer 343 Industries has made it clear that the game takes a lot inspiration from the original series, from the gameplay to the art style. Naturally, that means many of the new mechanics introduced by Halo 5: Guardians will be out. There won’t be anymore ground pounds or shoulder charges in the new Halo (clambering is still a thing, though). However, that doesn’t mean 343 has tossed it all in the bin. During the recent Halo Infinite multiplayer preview, apparently the Thruster from Halo 5 made a brief return as equipment.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

This Market of Light Unreal Engine 5 demo lets you fly around a gorgeous setting

If you’ve kept up with the headlines about Epic’s development on the next major iteration of its Unreal Engine, you’ll know there are some impressive new things on the way. The next generation of Unreal Engine will support technologies like Nanite, Lumen, and Niagara just to name a few. In short, these features allow game developers to increase the level of detail and realism in 3D environments with new levels of efficiency. Together, the technologies yield scenes ever-closer to reality. And while Unreal Engine 5 isn’t due for release until 2022, developers have been able to play around with early builds to get familiar with what’s now possible. While we’re still a ways out from seeing games built in Unreal Engine 5, you can play the Market of Light tech demo today via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

The upcoming Perfect Dark reboot will be co-developed by Crystal Dynamics

Not much has been heard about the Perfect Dark reboot since it was announced back in December of last year. But some more information has just come out courtesy of the developer, The Initiative. While no game details were teased, the developer announced that Perfect Dark will be co-developed by Crystal Dynamics. The company made the first two Tomb Raider reboots and, most recently, Marvel’s Avengers. This announcement dropped alongside an image of Joanna Dark shooting a dude while apparently holding a second dude hostage. She’s so good at killing people, isn’t she?
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Space shooter Chorus has been given a December release date

Games publisher Deep Silver has announced that the release date for Chorus is December 3. The upcoming space shooter is being developed by German studio Fishlabs., which Deep Silver’s parent company Koch Media acquired in 2013 shortly after it went into administration. The developer was founded in 2004 and is best known for the Galaxy on Fire spaceflight simulation games.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion to arrive on PC next summer

At the start of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, Capcom revealed a new DLC expansion for its successful action RPG Monster Hunter Rise. This expansion, titled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, should come as great news for fans of the base game who felt starved for new, substantial content after the 3.0 title update. Even better, Capcom confirmed that PC players will receive Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak sometime during the summer of next year, a significant piece of news considering that the base game has remained a Nintendo Switch exclusive for a while now.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.Au contraire. On 6...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Medieval Dynasty review — A trip to the Middle Ages

Survival games have become incredibly popular ever since the rise of Minecraft. But Minecraft is hardly a realistic survival game. So, some indie developers have attempted to create a more lifelike approach to the genre with games like Valheim. But even that has magic and mythology seeping through just about every piece of major content. However, developer Render Cube’s Medieval Dynasty is a take on the genre that is more grounded than anything else on the market.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy