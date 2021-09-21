CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Ok, Hear Me Out… Theo Von Needs His Own Fishing Show

By Brett Stayton
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tUyFK_0c3OFcc000

Theo Von is undoubtedly one of the funniest men on the planet, and like any guy with a mullet attached to their head, he also likes to get out on the water and do a little fishing.

The stand up comedian recently posted some video footage of a recent fishing excursions online, and his wholesome appreciation and genuine excitement for catching fish is refreshing and entertaining.

Not a lot of details on where the fishing trip took place, but he exhibits textbook form and tactics when it comes to smallmouth fishing.

He rigs up a live minnow, pitches the bait perfectly into a riffle in the water where fish like to hang out, sets the hook perfectly, and reels in a nice stream-sized smallmouth bass that put up the type of fight the fish are well known for.

His commentary during the whole process is what makes this particular video so damn good.

He even catches the fish on the first cast, which is something that always gets every fisherman fired up.

“Snaggin

Caught my first small mouth. We threw a net and got a wet batch of minnows and ‘dines. Then turned around and snagged em.

Middle mannin for Mother Natch. Good time. Small mouth are damn welterweight AF. They full of fight.”

I mean, what do we have to do to get Theo Von to host a fishing show?

Seriously, put this guy on a pond, put a fishing pole in his hand, and just let the camera roll. Go ahead and try to tell me that ain’t great TV. Maybe add a celebrity guest in there from time to time… it’s genius.

And if you don’t know who Theo Von is, can you even call yourself a country music fan?

Seriously though, if you’re not familiar with Theo, check out his standup, or tune into one of his podcasts. He’s the host of The Past Weekend, as well as the co-host of King & The Sting with Brendan Schaub.

He also recently hosted Morgan Wallen’s benefit concert that raised nearly a million dollars for flood victims, and he also starred in Bishop Gunn’s music video for “Alabama.”

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Brendan Schaub
Person
Theo Von
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Textbook
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Watch her historic quickstep with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson

“Dancing with the Stars” saved the best for last during the season 30 premiere on Monday night, September 20. At least, the judges thought it was the best. JoJo Siwa topped the leaderboard on night one while making history in the process. Watch her quickstep above. Siwa was one of the first two contestants announced for the season, and with that announcement came the news that she would be the first “DWTS” contestant ever to compete with a same-sex partner. It certainly took the show long enough to get there after same-sex performances had been featured on “So You Think You...
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Nick Jonas Has 1 Piece of Advice for Ariana Grande on 'The Voice'

Nick Jonas doesn’t have much advice for Ariana Grande joining The Voice!. The 28-year-old singer will be making her debut as the newest coach on the competition series TONIGHT (September 20). As the most recent addition to the panel aside from her, earlier this year Nick shared just one small...
CELEBRITIES
Sioux City Journal

Martin Kove isn't what's wrong with 'Dancing with the Stars'

Martin Kove may be the worst dancer on this season of “Dancing with the Stars” (he went home Monday), but he isn’t the show’s only problem. Because there are 15 “stars,” the competition feels stuffed. There’s no time for personality to emerge or, more important, laughs. When “Dancing” had fewer...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kelly Clarkson Breaks Silence Over Ellen DeGeneres Comparisons

Kelly Clarkson has no intention of replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the queen of daytime television as The Kelly Clarkson Show moves into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's timeslot when it ends next spring. In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer addressed the comparison after NBCUniversal's scheduling update in May.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Rule Responds To 50 Cent: "You're Nothing Without Eminem"

It looks like the twenty-year feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule has kicked off once again. During Ja Rule's Verzuz battle against Fat Joe on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden, hip-hop fans wondered about 50 Cent's reaction to the event, given his issues with both artists. Irv Gotti stepped into the comments section to silence trolls who continually mentioned the Power producer, saying, "All y'all talking that 50 shit. All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That's all I'm gonna say. Your hero ain't what you think he is. Period. And Facts."
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

73K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy