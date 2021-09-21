The Christopher Nolan Universal Deal Is Business as Usual
We need to talk about the internet’s strange relationship with Christopher Nolan again, in light of a reported deal he made with Universal. Details leaked of Nolan’s plans for his next movie. Nolan will reportedly direct a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who spearheaded the Manhattan project, which created the atomic bomb. It’s an interesting choice because it feels very much like an extension of Tenet. Nolan’s recent time-warping action thriller was a movie about surviving “the detritus of a coming war” resulting from a discovery by a future “generation’s Oppenheimer.”www.escapistmagazine.com
