The Christopher Nolan Universal Deal Is Business as Usual

Christopher Nolan made headlines when it was recently announced that his next film, an untitled historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, a person behind the creation of the atomic bomb, would be distributed by Universal and not his typical partner, Warner Bros. We all know why Nolan wanted to leave WB, as it was clear he didn’t like the release strategy the studio adopted this year, with films hitting HBO Max and theaters on the same day. But why Universal? Well, according to a new THR report, Universal was just one of the major studios all asking Nolan to collaborate, and the studio that apparently said yes to all of his rather costly demands.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO