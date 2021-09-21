CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Christopher Nolan Universal Deal Is Business as Usual

By Darren Mooney
Escapist Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need to talk about the internet’s strange relationship with Christopher Nolan again, in light of a reported deal he made with Universal. Details leaked of Nolan’s plans for his next movie. Nolan will reportedly direct a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who spearheaded the Manhattan project, which created the atomic bomb. It’s an interesting choice because it feels very much like an extension of Tenet. Nolan’s recent time-warping action thriller was a movie about surviving “the detritus of a coming war” resulting from a discovery by a future “generation’s Oppenheimer.”

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Village Roadshow Pictures CEO Bruce Berman Steps Down

Bruce Berman, chairman and CEO of Village Roadshow Pictures, is stepping down after 24 years with the company. Village Roadshow said the “planned exit” comes as Berman looks for new opportunities in the film industry. “I am incredibly grateful to have been involved in the inception of VRP and the impact our films and franchises have had not only on popular culture but also on the craft of filmmaking. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most talented artists both behind and in front of the camera and look forward to taking the experience I have gained and...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia CEO Concedes Rushed Rollout of HBO Max Day-and-Date Plan

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said he rushed the communication of his decision to place Warner Bros.’s 2021 film slate on HBO Max and should’ve taken “the better part of a month” to speak with the more than 170 individuals impacted by the day-and-date shift. “I will be the first one to say, and the responsibility rests on my shoulders, that, in hindsight, we should have taken the better part of a month to have over 170 conversations — which is the number of participants that are in our 2021 film slate,” Kilar said on Tuesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference. “We...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Ryan
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Has Been Unveiled

Christopher Nolan's last movie Tenet, a mind-bending time travel thriller, took on a larger-than-life meaning thanks to its release in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer. Because of Nolan's outspoken advocacy for movie theaters, he refused to permit a home release for Tenet, which led hyperbolic headlines to declare the movie first as a savior, and later a destroyer, of movie theaters. The legendary writer-director's next movie should be able to proceed with less baggage—and the details have just been released.
MOVIES
NME

Christopher Nolan’s demands for releasing his next film have been revealed

In light of his public departure from Warner Bros., the details under which Christopher Nolan’s next film with Universal must be released have been revealed. It was announced that the prolific filmmaker made the leap from Warner Bros. to Universal earlier this week, after the former had made the controversial decision to to release their 2021 film slate simultaneously on streaming service HBO Max.
MOVIES
The Week

Christopher Nolan might save movie theaters after all

I might owe director Christopher Nolan an apology. It was May 2020, the month that the 100,000th American would die of COVID-19. Movie theaters had been closed for weeks in the nation's major markets, and Nolan — an outspoken advocate of in-person theatergoing and a respected auteur said to have "an unusual level of influence over when his movies are released" — was being celebrated as the potential "hero of exhibition" for holding stubbornly to the July release date for his new movie, Tenet. "A successful launch for the movie would herald a triumphant return for beleaguered cinemas after months of closures that have threatened to bankrupt exhibitors," emphasized the Los Angeles Times.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business As Usual#Universal#Tenet Nolan#Covid#Cry Macho#Paramount#Wonder Woman#The Suicide Squad#Vfx
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ held secret talks with 'Dark Knight' director Christopher Nolan

"Tenet" and "Memento" director Christopher Nolan met secretly with Apple TV+ and others, before accepting Universal's bid for his next project. When Christopher Nolan's long-time studio partner Warners released its movies on HBO Max, the director said it was "the greatest movie studio" choosing "the worst streaming service." More than objecting to the deal, Nolan broke away from Warners and had a secret meeting with Apple TV+, Paramount, Sony, and Universal. Then reportedly the dealmaking began, except the trade publication says it was not a negotiation. Instead, Nolan had specific, immovable requirements and they were sufficient that Paramount pulled out early.
TV & VIDEOS
No Film School

View the Details Nolan Wanted for His New Film Deal

How much control would you give Christopher Nolan to produce his new film?. The Hollywood Reporter has hot details about Christopher Nolan's split from Warner Brothers. We know the filmmaker was unhappy with the day-and-date move AT&T made with its 2021 releases, but what did he want to guarantee for his new film?
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Apple, Paramount & Sony Reportedly Couldn’t Meet Christopher Nolan’s Requests To Land His New Film

Christopher Nolan made headlines when it was recently announced that his next film, an untitled historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer, a person behind the creation of the atomic bomb, would be distributed by Universal and not his typical partner, Warner Bros. We all know why Nolan wanted to leave WB, as it was clear he didn’t like the release strategy the studio adopted this year, with films hitting HBO Max and theaters on the same day. But why Universal? Well, according to a new THR report, Universal was just one of the major studios all asking Nolan to collaborate, and the studio that apparently said yes to all of his rather costly demands.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Indiewire

How to Win a Christopher Nolan Movie: What Makes the Auteur’s $100 Million Deal So Rare

When the news broke that Universal had scored Christopher Nolan’s new $100 million project about Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the nuclear bomb, nobody in the industry was all that surprised. After all, Nolan and his longtime studio home Warner Bros. had soured on each other for quite some time, and it was unlikely that the distributor willing to release its entire 2021 slate day and date on HBO Max would want to further invest in Nolan’s costly, theatrical-first mentality going forward.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside the Studios’ (And Apple’s) Frenzy to Get Christopher Nolan’s Next Film

After a trek to the director's Hollywood Hills compound, Universal, Sony and Apple learned he wanted total creative control, at least a 100-day theatrical window, around a $100 million budget, equal marketing spend, 20 percent of first-dollar gross, and a blackout period where the studio would not release another movie for three weeks before and after the feature.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’: Peter Farrelly’s Apple Original Adds Jake Picking, Will Ropp, Archie Renaux And Kyle Allen

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Picking (Top Gun: Maverick), Will Ropp (The Way Back), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) and Kyle Allen (West Side Story) are the latest additions to The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the Apple Original Film from director Peter Farrelly and Skydance Media. The four actors will star alongside previously announced cast members Zac Efron and Russell Crowe. Pic is based on Joanna Molloy and John “Chickie” Donohue’s book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War, which became a New York Times bestseller upon its publication last year. It tells the true story of Donohue, who left New...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington could join an elite Oscar group with ninth acting nomination for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington, a man who needs no last name, could further cement his place in the history books at the Academy Awards in March. Already a two-time acting winner for his supporting turn in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” and as a leading man in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day” (2001), Washington is poised to nab yet another Oscar nomination this season, this time for his performance in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” If Washington is successful, he will become just the sixth man to receive at least nine acting nominations. He would...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy