NASCAR Q&A: Kyle Larson still favored, but the Harvick-Elliott wrinkle changes playoffs

Well, that was interesting. Whaddaya think now about the playoff picture?. Pretty much what everyone was thinking two weeks ago. Kyle Larson is the favorite, Denny Hamlin has returned as a definite threat, it’s a whirlwind behind them. Oh, and if Chase Elliott is going to repeat as champ, he needs his spotter to keep tabs on Kevin Harvick. Normally, after a few hours, and certainly after a few days, things tend to cool off, especially between guys who don’t have a lot of dirty laundry hanging between their windows. But still, both drivers were ticked after Bristol, and this is one of those occasions where you understand both guys’ arguments. Not sure about you, but some of us enjoyed seeing Harvick’s wide-eyed anger again conjure images of Jack Nicholson in “The Shining.” It’s been a while.