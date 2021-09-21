CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense official defends French submarine-making capability

Times Daily
 8 days ago

PARIS (AP) — France's Defense Ministry used Twitter to offer a robust defense of the country's submarine-making capabilities and to criticize Australia’s decision to choose the United States as a partner in a major defense deal. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

