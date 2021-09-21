TOMLIN NOTES-no change to the offensive line

PITTSBURGH — Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will continue to not participate in Wednesday practices, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. Roethlisberger has not participated in Wednesday practices for some time now, and Tomlin said the team’s 1-2 start, with an especially slow start on offense, is not reason to change the mindset that caused the team to have Roethlisberger sit out those practices in the first place.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO