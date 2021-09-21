CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

TOMLIN NOTES-no change to the offensive line

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 8 days ago

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says he will not change the offensive line for Sunday against the Bengals. He addressed Derek Watt, Najee Harris, the no-huddle and other topics Tuesday

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Mike Tomlin Remains Optimistic About O-Line: ‘I Believe In These Guys’

He may be a party of one but Mike Tomlin still believes in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line. Despite their poor performance, something Tomlin readily admitted to post-game, he believes this group can turn things around. “Not reflected in today’s performance,” Tomlin said Sunday when asked if he remained hopeful...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Tomlin optimistic several injured players can return this week

The Steelers may be struggling currently but could get a lot of talent back this week against a formidable Green Bay Packers team. Coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference that outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are scheduled to practice this coming week, along with wide receiver Diontae Johnson.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
93.7 The Fan

Rodgers gushes over Pittsburgh, Tomlin

Aaron Rodgers joined Plum native Pat McAfee’s show on Tuesday and talked about how much he loves Pittsburgh, once again fueling speculation of a possible move to Pittsburgh in the offseason.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tomlin Identifies The Strengths Of The Steelers’ Offense

Mike Tomlin said he and the coaching staff must do a better job of highlighting the Pittsburgh Steelers’ strengths on offenses while minimizing their weaknesses. Which leads to everyone asking one question. What are the strengths of this offense?. Tomlin was asked that question during his Tuesday press conference and...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

No panic button for Tomlin

The Steelers are not the only underachieving team in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and even the Kansas City Chiefs are also 1-2 so the local club has some distinguished company.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
steelersnow.com

Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger Will Continue to Rest on Wednesdays, Despite Offensive Struggles

PITTSBURGH — Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will continue to not participate in Wednesday practices, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday.  Roethlisberger has not participated in Wednesday practices for some time now, and Tomlin said the team’s 1-2 start, with an especially slow start on offense, is not reason to change the mindset that caused the team to have Roethlisberger sit out those practices in the first place.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Raiders#American Football#Tampa Bay
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy