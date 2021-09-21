1 Pilot In North Texas Military Jet Crash Released, 1 Remains Hospitalized

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The US Navy sent more equipment to a North Texas neighborhood on September 21, to help with the investigation of a weekend training jet crash in a residential area .

Authorities say the instructor pilot onboard the T-45C Goshawk has been released from Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

The student pilot, who is believed to be the servicemember who got tangled in electrical lines while floating down from the aircraft with a parachute, remains hospitalized in serious condition at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Both men ejected from the plane before it crashed in a Lake Worth neighborhood on Sunday. The naval jet from Corpus Christi was taking part in a training exercise when it crashed — just off of Tejas Trail.

Three people on the ground sustained non life-threatening injures from the crash and several homes were damaged.

The Naval Safety Center is investigating.