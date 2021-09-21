CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Meek Mill & Lil Uzi Vert Perform Their "Blue Notes 2" Collab On 'Fallon' [Video]

 8 days ago

Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert are taking their chemistry to The Tonight Show , performing their collaboration “Blue Notes 2” live on the late night stage.

The pair’s highly-anticipated “Blue Notes” sequel was released at the top of the month, which comes  about five years after its DC4 -featured original. Given that both rappers are from Philadelphia, and are arguably two of the biggest names to come from the city, a collaboration from them is always welcome.

For the performance, Uzi was seen wearing one of Playboi Carti’s Narcissist bombers–Carti’s upcoming tour, which kicks off next month, carries the same Narcissist title. This also comes on the heels of the long-awaited unveiling of his collection with NIGO’s Human Made label.

Of course, beyond his fashion and music endeavors, Lil Uzi Vert is also at the center of the rumor mill this week for his presumed involvement in JT’s rumored pregnancy, which is still yet to be confirmed.

As for Meek Mill, he’s getting ready to release his upcoming album, Expensive Pain , which will feature the collab they performed on Fallon . While we wait for that project to drop, which is expected October 1, check out the pair’s performance of “Blue Notes 2” down below:

