SLIGHT GROWTH ON ROUGH PATCH COMPLEX

There has been slight growth on the Rough Patch Complex which is now at 50,351 acres. The latest update from the Great Basin Incident Management Team 2 said additional containment was added on the east side of the Little Bend Fire boosting the Rough Patch Complex containment to 41 percent. Fuel moistures are still high from last weekend’s rain event. Firefighters observed some isolated smoldering and smoke across the complex, however there was no surface spread. Aerial reconnaissance along the northern portion of the Chaos Fire confirmed that no structures were damaged from last week’s fire growth.