Cycling

Backcountry, Competitive Cyclist Launch Expedition Perks Loyalty Program

outsidebusinessjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARK CITY, Utah (Sept. 21, 2021) — Backcountry and Competitive Cyclist, the leading specialty retailers of gear, apparel, and cycling products, launch a new loyalty program called Expedition Perks. Expedition Perks is free to join and allows members to earn access to concierge-like customer service via the Gearhead program, the company’s in-house product and activity experts. Members of Expedition Perks can receive access to a personal Gearhead, who can help with trip planning, gear, and apparel purchases and receive outdoor guidance pre, during, and post pursuit. Program members will also earn points that are redeemable for cashback rewards and other valuable benefits, like access to exclusives, free returns, and birthday coupons.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

