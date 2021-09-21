CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

New ‘Green’ Technology Shipping ETF Gives Investors Access to Maritime’s Decarbonization Transition

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe founder of the stock market’s only freight futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused exclusively on the dry bulk shipping sector has launched the world’s first “green” technology shipping ETF. ETF Managers Group’s ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonization Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: BSEA) started trading today on the New York Stock Exchange....

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

Related
spglobal.com

APPEC: LNG offers viable solution to tackle maritime decarbonization: AET CEO

Industry needs centrally coordinated, equitably proportioned carbon tax. AET Tanker Holdings, a part of Malaysia's MISC Group, is upbeat about LNG's prospects as a viable fuel solution to tackle maritime decarbonization as international shipping's environmental emissions come under the scanner. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Global Economy#Shipping#Ships#Managers Group#Bsea#Breakwave Advisors#Bdry#Marine Money
gcaptain.com

Baltic Dry Index Scales 13-Year Peak on Strong Rates Across Segments

Sept 27 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s main dry bulk sea freight index rose to its highest level in 13 years on Monday, bolstered by robust demand across all vessel segments, especially capesizes. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize vessels, rose 73...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Moviebook Showcases Full-Stack Technology Solutions for Digital Commerce at CHITEC 2021 in Beijing, Contributing to China’s “30-60” Decarbonization Goal

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, is exhibiting its self-developed products and solutions customized for the development of digital commerce at the 24th China Beijing International High-tech Expo (CHITEC 2021) in Beijing from September 24 to 28, 2021. Marketing Technology News: Danish 3F Superliga Extends...
WORLD
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
United Nations
theloadstar.com

OM Maritime considers orders for 7,000 teu ships for second-tier trades

Singapore-based tonnage provider OM Maritime is considering an order for 7,000 teu container ships to be built at Chinese shipyards. The company’s managing director, Subhangshu Dutt, told The Loadstar, “We have been considering ordering some 7,000 teu ships but no decision has been taken yet. If we do so, it will be for long-term charter to third-party operators.”
INDUSTRY
The Suburban Times

The Northwest Seaport Alliance seeks full decarbonization of international shipping by 2050

TACOMA – Full decarbonization of international shipping is urgent and achievable. The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization asks for government action to align shipping with the Paris Agreement temperature goal. More than 150 industry leaders and organizations representing the entire maritime value chain, including shipping, cargo, energy, finance, ports, and infrastructure have become signatories.
TACOMA, WA
gcaptain.com

Maersk Invests in Silicon Valley Electrofuels Start-Up to Help Decarbonize Fleet

A.P. Moller – Maersk has bought into a Silicon Valley-based electrofuels startup as the world’s leading ocean liner works to decarbonize its marine operations. The minority investment in Prometheus Fuels is an important component of Maersk’s development of methanol-powered containerships. At lab level, Prometheus Fuels can produce alcohol using renewable energy, ambient air and water. The alcohol can then be used as carbon neutral eFuel to propel the vessels.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Thailand Planning National Shipping Line to Boost Status as Logistics Hub

Trade-reliant Thailand plans to launch a national shipping company next year to bolster its trade capabilities, reduce transport costs and become a bigger player in global logistics as the Malacca bypass opens. “With Covid, we’re facing container shortages, so a lot of our goods can’t be shipped and some products...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Maritime’s Path to Decarbonization: Look at the Future (and Work Back to the Present)

“How do we get from today to the future?”, was a question presented to David Cummins, the President and CEO of the Blue Sky Maritime Coalition, a group working on decarbonization of North American shipping (which includes a significant long-lived inland waterway component), in a Marine Money panel showcasing the efforts of industry associations.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

New Hydrogen-Ready Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Design Gets ABS Stamp of Approval

The American Bureau of Shipping has stamp of approval on the design of a new hydrogen-ready wind turbine installation vessel intended for the U.S. market. The Approval in Principal was to Ned Project Inc. for its Jones Act compliant NP20000X ULAM design, which was developed to meet future offshore wind market demands by having the capability of handling 15-20 MW wind turbine installations. The design loads monopiles vertically on the 8,000 square-meter (m2) deck, eliminating the need to rotate monopiles to the vertical position at sea, which is intended to increase efficiency and safety. The design is also equipped with a leg encircling heavy cargo crane with a working load of 3,500 metric tons capable of handling turbines of 240-meter rotor diameter and 150-meter tower height.
INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Shipping ETF (BDRY) at a New 52-Week High

BDRY - Free Report) is probably a suitable pick. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 408.2% from its 52-week low price of $6.10/share. Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed:. BDRY in...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Maritime Decarbonization: Shades of OPA 90, Dotcom Bubbles and Big, Big Bucks

This time, it’s going to be different. Well, maybe yes, maybe no. The second day of the Marine Money Climate conference featured a group of excellent high level presentations- looking at the overall capital landscape for participants in the maritime de-carbonization “space”, combined with a handful of company specific information slots- which were also highly informative.
INDUSTRY
TravelDailyNews.com

European industry professionals come together to discuss aviation’s green transition and sustainability solutions

A Sustainable Regional Aviation Forum was held this week in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to promote regional aviation’s sustainability initiatives and progress towards carbon neutral aviation. The event was hosted by Binter, co-organised by European Regions Airline Association (ERA), Spain’s Aviation Safety and Security Agency (AESA) and SENASA, a...
INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

How we can mobilize capital for breakthrough decarbonizing technologies

The net-zero future requires adopting and commercialising new decarbonization technologies, but more financing is required. Deployment of capital to transition finance investments has been inhibited by supply-and-demand challenges and deal-level investment risks. To mobilize the trillions needed for the net-zero transition, we need to cultivate a multi-stakeholder transition finance ecosystem.
ECONOMY
vmware.com

Accelerating Decarbonization of the World’s Digital Infrastructure

VMware believes that we can help accelerate the global transition to a zero-carbon economy through solution innovation that enables a sustainable digital infrastructure for our customers. Sustainability innovation is a fundamental component of our ESG-related 2030 Agenda, with a vision to build a sustainable, equitable, and more secure future for all. And we’re hard at work to make sure that vision becomes a reality.
TECHNOLOGY
etftrends.com

ETFMG Launches World’s First “Green” Technology Shipping ETF, BSEA

On Tuesday, ETF Managers Group LLC (ETFMG®), leading exchange traded fund issuer, announced that the ETFMG Breakwave Sea Decarbonization Tech ETF (NYSE Arca: BSEA) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange. BSEA is designed to provide investors access to a diversified set of global companies involved in actively reducing the environmental impact of the global maritime sector, including those that develop technologies, manufacture equipment, or provide services related to marine or ocean decarbonization.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy