BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for Thunder Mountain Gold's South Mountain Project
BOISE, ID and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB:THMG)(TSXV:THM), (the 'Company' or 'THMG') is pleased to report that the Company has agreed to an extension of the option agreement (the 'Option Agreement') with BeMetals Corp. (TSXV: BMET, OTCQB: BMTLF, Frankfurt: 1OI.F) ('BeMetals'), to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A.www.dallassun.com
