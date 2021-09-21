CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for Thunder Mountain Gold's South Mountain Project

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, ID and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB:THMG)(TSXV:THM), (the 'Company' or 'THMG') is pleased to report that the Company has agreed to an extension of the option agreement (the 'Option Agreement') with BeMetals Corp. (TSXV: BMET, OTCQB: BMTLF, Frankfurt: 1OI.F) ('BeMetals'), to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A.

