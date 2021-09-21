The Feed: Shoyu Shop, The Healthy Food Cafe, and More
Shoyu Shop, a pop-up ramen joint started by Kyle Humphreys, is now stationed more permanently at Strange Bird (128 S. Audubon Rd.) in Irvington. Humphreys will serve fresh ramen in limited quantities at Strange Bird starting at 5 p.m. The Japanese-inspired comfort food is dine-in only to preserve quality, and any selection can be made vegetarian or vegan. Get there fast—Humphreys makes only 75 bowls of ramen a day, Wednesday through Saturday.www.indianapolismonthly.com
Comments / 0