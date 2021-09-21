When Clinton junior Cole Nelson runs the ball, he heads for end zone

The goal should be to get into the end zone every time you touch the football, but the reality is that it is harder to do that than one would think. Clinton High’s Cole Nelson appears to have made a living by that philosophy. The Gaels' 6-foot-2, 235-pound running back carried the ball three times for 110 yards and scored all three times he touched the ball in his team’s 41-14 victory over Bay Path on Friday night. Nelson scored on runs of 61, 31 and 12 yards.