Michigan State

Arrest made after explosive devices found at northern Michigan stores

By Stephen Borowy
WNEM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI’s Detroit Division and Michigan State Police arrested a suspect on charges related to explosives placed outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan. Agents were in Iosco County’s Whittemore late Monday night into Tuesday afternoon executing a search warrant. About 50 personnel including special agent bomb technicians, a hazmat team, and a special evidence response team were at a home, located at 211 North Street.

www.wnem.com

