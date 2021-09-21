Arrest made after explosive devices found at northern Michigan stores
The FBI’s Detroit Division and Michigan State Police arrested a suspect on charges related to explosives placed outside cellphone stores in northern Michigan. Agents were in Iosco County’s Whittemore late Monday night into Tuesday afternoon executing a search warrant. About 50 personnel including special agent bomb technicians, a hazmat team, and a special evidence response team were at a home, located at 211 North Street.www.wnem.com
Comments / 0