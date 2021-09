Wematter has announced the introduction of its Aurora TPU material for its Gravity 2021 Selective Laser Sintering 3D printer. The company has been exhibiting the rubber-like and durable material at TCT 3SIXTY this week. Suitable for application in the medical and automotive industries, among others, Aurora TPU has been developed in close collaboration with a manufacturer of outdoor power products, who is one of Wematter’s largest customers. The material bolsters Wematter’s materials portfolio – which also includes PA12 and P11 products – and comes after the company launched the latest version of its Gravity SLS system last year.

