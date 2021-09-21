Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe

A little bird told me there are still good seats available. First concert is in ten days, October 1st. Community Concerts is thrilled to once again provide our community and surrounds with fun and good music. As usual, our Friends at NORTHERN TRUST are still sponsoring the wine for you to enjoy with friends and neighbors during pre-concert and at intermission. Covid concerns will be addressed regarding food choices and serving of light hors d’oeuvres pre-concert and desserts at intermission.