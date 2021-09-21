CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe

rsfpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little bird told me there are still good seats available. First concert is in ten days, October 1st. Community Concerts is thrilled to once again provide our community and surrounds with fun and good music. As usual, our Friends at NORTHERN TRUST are still sponsoring the wine for you to enjoy with friends and neighbors during pre-concert and at intermission. Covid concerns will be addressed regarding food choices and serving of light hors d’oeuvres pre-concert and desserts at intermission.

rsfpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé

Comments / 0

Community Policy