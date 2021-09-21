Corvette Leads Police On Chase

On Friday, September 17, 2021, officers with the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were participating in a special enforcement targeting vehicular hijacking when they observed heavy smoke near 21st Avenue and Broadway in Gary, according to The Lake County Sheriffs Department. As officers approached they experienced the smell of burned tires. As officers continued traveling through the area, they observed a red Chevrolet Corvette spinning its tires while completing circles; commonly known as “doing doughnuts”, and producing a large amount of smoke. Several other vehicles stopped as the driver of the Corvette continued reckless driving behavior.