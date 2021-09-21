CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

What Producer Duo Take A Daytrip Have Learned from Lil Nas X's 'Montero'

By Mankaprr Conteh
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Biral and Denzel Baptiste, better known as the production duo Take A Daytrip, have spent years building worlds with Lil Nas X. You may have caught them in one of the Twitter guru’s latest videos, clad in scrubs and anxiously aiding Nas X as he delivered his debut album Montero like a newborn infant.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' album and the power of unabashed queerness

The road to Lil Nas X’s debut album "Montero" has been an exhilarating affair, complete with detours like a chart-topping EP, “7,” show-stopping red carpet outfits, multiple awards and a run of viral music videos. The Georgia-born rapper’s meteoritic rise started with his track “Old Town Road” — released independently...
MUSIC
Variety

Drake Remains No. 1 on Album Chart, Fending Off Debuts From Lil Nas X and NCT 127

Drake held onto the No. 1 spot on the album chart for a third straight week, with premieres for Lil Nas X’s “Montero” and a new one from the K-pop group NCT 127 ultimately posing little threat in the face of still-dominant numbers for the blockbuster “Certified Lover Boy.” Drake’s album had 168,200 album-equivalent units for the week, down from 232,400 in week 2 and 595,300 in its debut week. While full album sales for “Certified Lover Boy” in the latest frame were a negligible 1,800, the Drake record continues to be a streaming monster, with another 208.4 million streams in...
MUSIC
celebritypage.com

Lil Nas X Drops Debut Album 'MONTERO'

Pop sensation Lil Nas X proved he is more than just a one-hit-wonder on his debut album MONTERO. With 15 tracks, the self-titled album runs for 41 glorious minutes. Lil Nas X laid the groundwork for the highly-anticipated album with singles like 'Montero', 'Industry Baby', and 'Sun Goes Down'. Despite the controversy surrounding the album rollout, the openly gay rapper/singer shook off the haters.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Nas X Is Having Contractions Ahead Of "Montero" Release

If you didn't know by now -- Lil Nas X is pregnant. Posting a picture of his baby bump on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, Lil Nas has followed the original announcement up with a serious of hilarious Instagram posts and stories including a remix of Drake's Certified Lover Boy cover and is doing his best to sell this pregnancy before Baby Montero is welcomed into the world.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Lil Nas X review, Montero: Bursting with technicolour heart

“You’s a meme, you’s a joke, been a gimmick from the go…” raps Lil Nas X, on a fabulous debut that directly addresses the critics who wrote him off as a one-hit wonder. To give the doubters their due, the quirky-camp country trap of “Old Town Road” (2019) had all the earwormy ingredients of a one-off. Made with a beat bought online for $30 in a $20-an-hour studio and later accessorised with achy-breaky embellishments from Billy Ray Cyrus, it became the longest-leading No 1 single in the Billboard Chart’s Hot 100 history. It was streamed over a billion times and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Toni Braxton
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Nas
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Nas X
Person
Lil Nas X
wmagazine.com

Lil Nas X’s Montero Promotion is Practically Performance Art

Lil Nas X is having the “best week of [his] life right now.” Yesterday on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club, he recounted the dizzying ascent of the past few days: his first red-carpet appearance at the Met Gala, winning Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs, and celebrating his baby shower. It’s all leading up to the release of his highly-anticipated debut album Montero, and the record rollout proves once again why Lil Nas X is the undeniable ruler of the internet. There are billboards. There’s an early 90s-style talk show, in which he plays himself, the host, and presumably every other character in the video. And there are contractions — as in, labor contractions, following the online storyline he’s crafted about being pregnant. The birth, of course, will be Montero, at midnight on September 17.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Album: Lil Nas X - Montero

He is in many ways the culmination of the deconstruction of hip hop machismo, being from a generation that grew up on the dweebiness of Drake, the thoughtfulness of Kendrick Lamar, the camp of Nicki Minaj, the mischievous sexual ambiguity of Frank Ocean and Tyler The Creator and the deranged creative drives of Kanye. He is, at the very least, consistently interesting.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Here Are the First Week Projections for Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO'

Lil Nas X‘s debut studio album MONTERO is projected to big numbers in its first week on the Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, the record is forecasted to earn between 130,000 to 140,000 in total activity including 17,000 to 20,000 in album sales. Hip Hop By The Numbers adds that MONTERO will be going head-to-head against Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy, which logged its second week a top the Billboard 200 with 236,000 equivalent album units.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Montero reviews roundup: Lil Nas X’s new album impresses critics

Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero is receiving rave reviews from critics. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old rapper announced his new album with a pregnancy photoshoot, calling it his “baby”. The 15-track album features a number of collaborations with artists including Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Miley...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take A Daytrip#Nyu#Twitter#Panini#New York University#Rolling Stone
Distractify

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Has a Much Deeper Meaning for the 'Old Town Road' Singer

"Old Town Road" singer Lil Nas X has already released "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" as a single, but his album is also named "Montero". The word may not seem all that meaningful to the average music fan, but it actually has deep resonance for the singer on a personal level. The album was released on Sept. 17, and now that it's out, fans want to know whether it has any meaning in the Bible.
MUSIC
hiphopwired.com

Lil Nas X Releases MONTERO LP And Twitter Says It’s A Smash #MONTERO

Lil Nas X, depending on what side of the aisle someone stands, has either trolled his way into the hearts of many or has legitimately arrived as a revolutionary musical artist. The 22-year-old superstar has released his official studio album debut MONTERO, and the early reviews coming in from Twitter are positive.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' Album Releases on Friday: Shop the Merch

Lil Nas X's first full-length studio album, Montero, is dropping on Friday, and in high anticipation for the release, we're shopping the musician's merch. The Amazon Artist Merch Shop has a ton of official merch styles for Lil Nas X fans. The shop offers Montero and Lil Nas X logo...
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

Lil Nas X's 'Montero' makes space for Black queer men like me

Lil Nas X isn’t supposed to exist. At least that’s what I once believed about boys like us who aren’t just Black or gay or Black and gay, but both of those things unapologetically. And, yet, here he is releasing a debut album on Friday that has the potential to be the biggest album of the year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Austin 360

Lil Nas X names Austin advocacy group What's in the Mirror on his 'Montero' baby registry

The rollout for Lil Nas X's highly anticipated debut album "Montero" once again proves the 22-year-old pop star is America's leading internet virologist. Our favorite sequin-clad rap cowboy decided the release, which includes features from Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion, left him pregnant with possibility. So naturally, he booked an exclusive interview and photo shoot with People magazine to reveal his baby bump.
AUSTIN, TX
GoldDerby

Critics rave about Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’: Reviews say it’s ‘eclectic,’ ‘heartfelt,’ ‘witty,’ and ‘bold’

Lil Nas X finally released his debut studio album “Montero” on September 17, more than two years after his out-of-nowhere blockbuster single “Old Town Road” and his appropriately titled seven-track EP “7.” That’s a long time in the music business these days to build suspense, raise hopes, and — potentially — risk disappointing listeners. But judging from the early reviews that emerged on the day of release, he hasn’t disappointed anyone. As of this writing “Montero” has a sky-high MetaCritic score of 90 based on just eight reviews counted thus far: seven positive, one mixed, and none outright negative. It’s early...
MUSIC
thepostathens.com

Album Review: Lil Nas X’s 'Montero' is breaking the barriers of what pop-rap can be

After smashing countless records and tearing down numerous social barriers, internet icon turned pop-rap star Lil Nas X has released his long-awaited debut full-length LP, Montero. Coming off the colossal success of one of the best selling singles of all time, “Old Town Road” and his acclaimed debut EP, 7,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy