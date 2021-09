Milt Stegall, Mike Hogan and Guilio Caravatta join us to preview week 7 of the CFL! Milt Stegall a CFL Hall of Fame and legend gives his thoughts on the CFL season thus far break’s down this weekend’s matchup of games including the Stampeders taking on the (now sans Dane Evans) Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Toronto Argonauts heading to Saskatchewan to take on the reeling Roughriders, America’s CFL team the BC Lions cross-country trek to face the Montreal Alouettes and the league-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers facing the Edmonton Elks who recently announced the injury of lead quarterback Trevor Harris.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO