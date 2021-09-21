CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: EUR/GBP broke above the 100-DMA, buyers target 0.8600

By Christian Borjon Valencia
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/GBP printed a weekly high at 0.8594. The pair broke the 100-DMA on Monday, suggesting buyers are in control. As the spot price remains beneath the 200-DMA, downward pressure stills in play. The EUR/GBP is advancing for the third day in a row, trading at 0.8593, up 0.08% at the...

