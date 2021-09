Ethereum has recently taken hits along with the rest of the wider market. Numerous market dips and crashes have seen the digital asset crashing back down below $3,000 in recent weeks and this has left ETH in a struggling position. With momentum down, it looks like the market is headed for another bear market as cryptocurrencies are now recording lower lows and lower highs with each dip and recovery.

