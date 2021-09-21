Brazil President Eats on NYC Street Because He’s Unvaccinated, Gets UN Pass
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is unvaccinated, but somehow got a pass to attend a United Nations meeting, but NYC restaurants literally kicked him to the curb. Bolsonaro, a staunch anti-vaxxer, and several of his cabinet members were relegated to chowing down pizza on a sidewalk Sunday night, because NYC is one of the few cities that’s not allowing anyone — world leader or not — inside restaurants without proof of COVID-19 vaccination.www.foxbangor.com
