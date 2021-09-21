Happy about Covid? Something’s wrong with that front page photo

There was something wrong with the photograph on the front page of the Sept. 10-16 Pike County Courier. The six smiling faces that attended the school board meeting on September 8 had an air of smugness. Perhaps it was their T-shirts loudly stating their position without any room for compromise: “No masks, no contract tracing, no vaccine, NOT AFRAID.” Atop each of these T-shirts sat a smiling head. I am happy for them. Truly. Happy Covid has not touched their lives, unlike the 660,000 Americans who have lost theirs to this virus.