Pike County, PA

Happy about Covid? Something’s wrong with that front page photo

By Pamela Vander Zwan
pikecountycourier.com
 10 days ago

There was something wrong with the photograph on the front page of the Sept. 10-16 Pike County Courier. The six smiling faces that attended the school board meeting on September 8 had an air of smugness. Perhaps it was their T-shirts loudly stating their position without any room for compromise: “No masks, no contract tracing, no vaccine, NOT AFRAID.” Atop each of these T-shirts sat a smiling head. I am happy for them. Truly. Happy Covid has not touched their lives, unlike the 660,000 Americans who have lost theirs to this virus.

