Brooklyn, NY

'Hold Your Fire' Director Stefan Forbes on Gripping Police-Siege Documentary

By Brent Lang
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hold Your Fire,” Stefan Forbes’ gripping new documentary, details a tense standoff between police and four young African American men at a sporting goods store in Brooklyn, N.Y. Though set in 1973, the issues that Forbes’ film probes, ones of racism, police brutality and gun violence, remain fiercely urgent. Though Forbes conceived of the documentary years ago, it took on an added resonance in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the wave of social activism that gripped the country in the summer of 2020.

www.nhregister.com

George Floyd
