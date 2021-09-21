CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

5 Powerful Questions to Transform Your Life

By Pieter Van Winkle
goodmenproject.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of success is so interesting because it’s completely different for everyone. There’s no formula for success, or even an easy way to measure what success is. This is also why it can be so difficult to feel as though you’ve reached success, perhaps because you often don’t even know what true success would look like.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Amy Power of The Power Group: “Stay curious and ask questions”

Stay curious and ask questions. When you ask questions you find that you prevent stories from building up about what you think is or isn’t happening in your company or with a colleague. When someone hasn’t hit a deadline, I ask, what is getting in the way of you meeting this deadline? It’s usually not what you think.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Click10.com

Power of storytelling transforms lives in Lotus House

MIAMI – Alana Johnson says she enjoys working collaboratively with other kids at Lotus House to find different ways to express themselves in a new recording studio that harnesses video, audio and photography to amplify the voices of residents. “I know there is a lot of kids who can’t express...
MIAMI, FL
Upworthy

A surfer beautifully illustrated the transformative power of two simple words

It's easy to forget in the midst of our seemingly intractable divides, but human beings need each other. Truly. We are social creatures, of course, but our need for human connection goes beyond family bonds and friendship and social stimulation. In times of distress especially, the simple, purposeful presence of another person can be powerfully transformative—both emotionally and physiologically.
SPORTS
youbeauty.com

How To Declutter Your Life

Do you look around your home, only to find many possessions you don’t use or forgot that you had? Or maybe you feel like your home is turning into something that you would see on an episode of “Hoarders.” Either way, decluttering is a great way to not only free up space in your home but relieve some stress. If you need some tips on where to start, then this is definitely written for you.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
enterprisersproject.com

Digital transformation: 4 tips to improve your speed

Digital transformation has become a buzzword, referring to anything from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to cloud migration. How your organization defines it depends on your unique goals and business objectives. But transformation is no longer optional – it is necessary to stay competitive in the modern economy. Many...
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
psychologytoday.com

The Power of Purpose and Meaning in Life

The pandemic and other unprecedented global trends are associated with distress, fear of contagion, anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Uncertainty about the future is making people vulnerable to feelings of helplessness and hopelessness. Existential or meaning-centered psychotherapies are re-emerging as strategies to promote empowerment, adaptation, and flourishing. In this first post...
MENTAL HEALTH
WMTW

How a Warming Planet is Transforming American Life

Nearly a third of Americans live in a county hit by a weather disaster in the last three months. Scientists around the world point to climate change, but there are still millions of Americans who don’t believe the science. Professor Katharine Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist and an evangelical Christian who studies climate-fueled disasters. Now, she’s written a new book called “Saving Us: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World.”
ENVIRONMENT
coveteur.com

17 Items to Transform Your Home into a Wellness Sanctuary

Now that many people are spending more time in their homes than they have before, the impact that our indoor environment has on our mental and emotional health is more clear than ever. You don't need to do a complete makeover or a top-to-bottom renovation in order to reap these wellness benefits. Whether it's hanging a painting that livens up your living room or adjusting the lighting in your bedroom to convert it into a relaxing sanctuary, there are several small things you can do to create a stress-free living environment.
LIFESTYLE
CIO

Five Focus Areas to Transform Your IT Organization

You have probably heard and read it a thousand times: In any kind of transformation, your people are one of the most critical success factors. They can be your most important catalyst for digital transformation, or the greatest obstacle, and certainly digital transformation will fail without applying the human aspect is often pushed to the side or left out completely. You’d think that the words might be heeded, but particularly in IT transformations where the focus lies so much in getting the technology in place and working, the people aspects are often pushed to the side or left out completely. Studies show though, captured in an article by a colleague, Ian Jagger, that moving to a hybrid cloud environment frequently fails if your staff is not aware of the changes and does not have the right skill set.
GERMANY
Brenham Banner-Press

5 creative ways to transform your kitchen

(BPT) - The kitchen is famously the go-to room of the house where family and friends gather to spend time together, so it should be a space that you enjoy hanging out in. If your kitchen’s décor is starting to look a little tired, you can always freshen things up by adding modern and functional touches. Here are five ideas — from simple to complex — that can transform your kitchen from tired to top-notch.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Harper's Bazaar

Harris Reed on embracing peacocking, finding your personal style and the transformative power of jewellery

Harris Reed has the sort of energy you wish you could bottle up and save for a rainy day. After just a few minutes chatting on Zoom, there's already a remarkable feeling of familiarity - as if I've known the designer for years. The 25-year-old is both interesting and interested, talking with an infectious confidence and enthusiasm - their trademark red hair and copious amounts of jewellery flashing across the screen as they gesticulate. That Reed is decked out in jewels is no surprise, given they have just launched headfirst into the world of jewellery for the very first time.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lima News

Real Life Mama: Use the power of your pen to cheer yourself on

Every single time that my children decide that they want to pack instead of buy their lunch at school, I put in a little “pocket kiss,” handwritten note on a heart-shaped little piece of paper. It’s a small message – just something short and sweet. Sometimes I wish them luck...
LIMA, OH
techgig.com

5 Powerful life hacks to boost your coding productivity 10x

It is now a far cry for anyone to complete his job without the help of the internet, blogs, vlogs, or even books (or ebooks to say so). We do have all of the above freebies, thanks to the gods (and tech geniuses), which is why we decided to compile.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy