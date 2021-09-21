5 Powerful Questions to Transform Your Life

You have probably heard and read it a thousand times: In any kind of transformation, your people are one of the most critical success factors. They can be your most important catalyst for digital transformation, or the greatest obstacle, and certainly digital transformation will fail without applying the human aspect is often pushed to the side or left out completely. You’d think that the words might be heeded, but particularly in IT transformations where the focus lies so much in getting the technology in place and working, the people aspects are often pushed to the side or left out completely. Studies show though, captured in an article by a colleague, Ian Jagger, that moving to a hybrid cloud environment frequently fails if your staff is not aware of the changes and does not have the right skill set.

