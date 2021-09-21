CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vetter's Contribution to Climate Protection: Corporate Sites Around the World are CO2-Neutral

Long-term sustainability strategy of pharmaceutical service provider pays off. Continuous investment in energy-efficient and eco-friendly technology. Purchasing green energy and offering sustainable mobility solutions. Supporting certificated climate protection actions. RAVENSBURG, Germany, September 21, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- The “Green Deal” initiated by the European Commission aims at reducing...

Sourcing Journal

Advance Denim Establishes 10-Year Carbon Reduction Plan

Established in 1987, Advance Denim Limited is using its experience and history to create styles that honor true vintage denim, while also taking the fabric’s manufacturing methods forward. In this spirit of continuous improvement, the China-based denim mill has outlined a 10-year carbon reduction plan designed to continue lowering its carbon footprint year over year. Over the past five years, Advance Denim has become an innovator in sustainable manufacturing, first launching the Bigbox dyeing process, which is designed to save 95 percent of the water needed to dye aniline-free liquid indigo. Shortly after, the denim mill took another responsible step by...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Australian mining giants back net-zero target

Australia's powerful mining sector has backed a 2050 net-zero carbon target, heaping pressure on the country's coal-championing government to follow suit. Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison has so far shied away from setting a net-zero target carbon emissions target, despite pressure from the United States, Britain and other allies ahead of climate talks in Glasgow.
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

The World's Largest Clean Energy Infrastructure Will Power Singapore From Australia

A massive infrastructure project costing $22 billion will transport clean energy from massive solar farms approximately 3,1000 miles (5,000 km) to Singapore, a New Atlas report explains. The project, led by Australian firm Sun Cable, aims to start operating its high-voltage undersea cable in 2027. In order to do so, it will first have to build the world's largest solar farm and battery storage facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#European Union#Energy Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Sustainable Energy#Renewable Energy#Ravensburg#The European Commission#Eu#Co2#Cdmo#German#Austrian
ProBioGen’s DirectedLuck™ Transposase Licensed by TOP15 Global BioPharma Company

BERLIN, Germany, September 28, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen today announced the closing of a DirectedLuck Transposase Technology research license agreement with another global biopharma company. The license covers the evaluation of the DirectedLuck Transposase technology in their cell line development processes. DirectedLuck builds on a transposase's principle...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
agnetwest.com

Climate Neutral: Getting Beef and Dairy There by 2050

The U.S. beef and dairy sectors are making progress toward the goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050. Despite initial skepticism about achieving that goal, there is a path forward to reach that point within the timeframe. In a recent white paper, co-author Frank Mitloehner points out that reducing methane within both industries will ultimately be the key. Another point raised in the paper is the distinction made between ‘net zero carbon’ and ‘climate neutrality.’
ENVIRONMENT
GreenBiz

The maddening lack of corporate climate advocacy

It’s Climate Week NYC — the time of year when dignitaries descend on the Big Apple to talk about the climate crisis at the United Nations, climate icons give keynotes and corporations make big, splashy climate commitments. It’s like Fashion Week, if you replace celebrities with climate nerds and fashion trends with decarbonization pledges.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

One year on, China moving closer to carbon neutrality

BEIJING, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Exactly one year ago, China announced that it would strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Over 100 countries and regions have subsequently released their goals or visions of carbon neutrality, following the EU and China. In the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Climate neutrality needs gas: Wintershall Dea

On the eve of Germany's elections, the country's largest fossil fuel producer says gas helps the economy function with lower emissions. Major European independent Wintershall Dea CEO Mario Mehren has urged policymakers to make natural gas a core component of the energy transition. Germany goes to the polls this weekend in national elections that mark the end of Angela Merkel's long-standing chancellorship.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Climate: summer wildfires emit record amount of CO2

Wildfires in Siberia, North America and around the Mediterranean caused record levels of planet-warming CO2 emissions this summer, the EU's Earth monitoring service said Tuesday. Globally, forests going up in flames emitted more than 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2—equivalent to India's annual emissions from all sources—in July and August alone,...
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Brazilian President commits country to climate neutrality by 2050

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro highlighted this Tuesday, in New York, his country’s work on environmental preservation and the fight against climate change. “We anticipated, from 2060 to 2050, the goal of achieving climate neutrality. Human and financial resources, destined to the strengthening of environmental agencies, were doubled, with a view to eliminating illegal deforestation,” he said.
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

Ten ways to cut shipping's contribution to climate change

In the middle of this summer's shocking fires and floods came the grimmest climate science report yet from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, warning of a "code red for humanity" as our use of fossil fuels continues to drive up global temperatures. To keep below the threshold of...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

US, EU pledge joint action on tech issues, semiconductors, China

US and EU officials on Wednesday pledged to join forces to deal with a host of technology and trade issues to secure semiconductor supplies and counter China's dominance. In addition to semiconductors, the sides are grappling with how to work together to counter what they view as China's unfair trade practices.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
AFP

India counters China in Sri Lanka with $700 million port deal

An Indian company entered into a $700 million deal Thursday to build a strategic deep-sea container terminal in Sri Lanka, officials said, in a move seen as countering China's rising influence in the region. The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) said it signed an agreement with India's Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. "The agreement worth more than $700 million is the largest foreign investment ever in the port sector of Sri Lanka," the SLPA said in a statement. It said Adani will enter into a partnership with a local conglomerate, John Keells, and the Sri Lankan government-owned SLPA as a minority partner.
ECONOMY
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC

