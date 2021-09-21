CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MN

Heidi Garrido announces candidacy for Hopkins City Council

Cover picture for the articleHeidi Garrido announced her candidacy for one of two open seats in August in an effort to make the Hopkins City Council look more like the city it serves. “As a Latina woman under 40, and a renter for 20 years, I will be a voice for those who have not been represented,” Garrido said. “Hopkins is over 60% renters and 40% people of color, and I’ve shared the experience of feeling unheard because I wasn’t a homeowner.”

