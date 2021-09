Overwatch series executive producer and Overwatch 2 development head, Chacko Sonny is leaving Activision Blizzard, according to Bloomberg via an internal email. In the email, Sonny informed his colleagues that he would be departing from the company, which Bloomberg says he will leave at the end of the week. The departure is the latest key talent to leave the company following Activision Blizzard’s alleged sexual harassment and discrimination investigations from the state of California and recently one from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO