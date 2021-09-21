CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Devils’ legend Travis Zajac calls it a career

By Bill Doyle
 8 days ago
Travis Zajac who spent almost his entire 15-year NHL career with the Devils, announced his retirement. He signed a one day contract with the team so that he could retire a Devil. Zajac’s career isn’t quit over yet, though. The team announced that he will remain with the team in...

