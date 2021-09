BERWYN, PA — Archer announced that John Lehner was recently appointed as a member of its Board of Directors. “With a long, successful track record growing financial technology businesses, John has spent his entire career developing innovative, technology-focused solutions that have driven the industry forward,” said Bryan J. Dori, President and CEO of Archer. “His customer-first mindset complements our existing board and management team. We are thrilled to have John join our board and look forward to working with him to find new ways to help our clients grow and expand.”

