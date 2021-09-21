115 vaccinated at University of the Cumberlands clinic

The University of the Cumberlands hosted a vaccine clinic last week for faculty, staff, their family members, and students. Two staff members – Timothy Noe and Kimberly Noe, who are husband and wife, are shown in the photos getting their first dose of the vaccine. The University of the Cumberlands will have some subsequent clinics on site this semester as well. The clinic was managed by the Whitley County Health Department and the students from the Forcht School of Nursing assisted. The clinic saw 70 students get their vaccine as well as 45 employees/family members. Since Aug. 23, the university has had 60 confirmed cases on campus this semester. | Photo contributed.