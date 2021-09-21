CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago man found guilty on federal carjacking and weapons charges

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A Chicago man who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Edgewater has been found guilty on federal charges. Jamar Jarvis, 21, took a Lexus SUV from a woman on Oct. 18, 2018, at gunpoint, federal prosecutors said. Accomplices Raynell Lanford, 21, and Jamaal Ashsaheed, 22, have pleaded guilty to carjacking and weapons offenses. Another man, Javion Bush, 21, has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

