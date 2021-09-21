Chicago man found guilty on federal carjacking and weapons charges
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Edgewater has been found guilty on federal charges. Jamar Jarvis, 21, took a Lexus SUV from a woman on Oct. 18, 2018, at gunpoint, federal prosecutors said. Accomplices Raynell Lanford, 21, and Jamaal Ashsaheed, 22, have pleaded guilty to carjacking and weapons offenses. Another man, Javion Bush, 21, has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.www.fox32chicago.com
