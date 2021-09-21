Blizzard’s Chief Legal Officer has resigned from the company
For the past three years, Claire Hart has served as the Chief Legal Officer for Blizzard Entertainment. However, she recently announced via LinkedIn that she is no longer working for the troubled video game developer. As of Friday, September 17, Hart resigned her role as Blizzard’s head lawyer. She doesn’t give a specific reason for the decision but says she’ll be taking a short break before making her next move. You can read her full statement below.www.nintendoenthusiast.com
