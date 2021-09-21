Blizzard’s Chief Legal Officer has resigned from the company

There's no denying that Activision Blizzard is in hot water. Lawsuits have been piling up for the company after employees made allegations of discriminatory and dangerous workplace conditions. An initial case from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing led to the state accusing Activision Blizzard of interfering with the investigation by actively destroying evidence and meeting with employees to discuss the case. In fact, it seems that the US government, in general, has Activision Blizzard in its crosshairs, as the SEC recently requested communication records regarding harassment, to ensure that the company had disclosed alleged harassment instances to its investors, as required by law. Now, news of another case against Activision Blizzard has fans seeing red.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO