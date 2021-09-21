Culpeper Police detective gets HEAT Award for work in large drug seizure
A Culpeper Police Department detective received a State HEAT Award recently for his work helping to halt the trafficking of deadly narcotics into the area. Investigator Nolan Overby led the probe that resulted in the seizure this spring of six vehicles, more than 40,000 counterfeit Xanax and fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of methamphetamine and $50,000 cash. The multi-state and federal operation was assisted by the Blue Ridge Narcotics Task Force, Virginia State Police and the DEA.starexponent.com
