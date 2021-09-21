CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ridge man dies in crash

By From staff reports
Dothan Eagle
 8 days ago

A 22-year-old Grand Ridge man died in a Jackson County traffic crash Saturday at the Blue Springs Road/Hunter Fish Camp Road meet-up. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that he was driving a black Kawasaki motorcycle and eastbound on Blue Springs Road around noon and, after topping a hill and braking hard, he struck a northbound silver Nissan pickup that had just stopped at the Hunter Fish Camp Road stop sign.

