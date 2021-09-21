CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Netflix offers a free plan without ads to Kenyan Android users, with a quarter of its catalog available to stream

By Arjun Krishna Lal
notebookcheck.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe streaming giant aims to tap into a growing African market’s future potential by offering ad-free access to a quarter of its catalog, without the need to pay. In what appears to be an effort to tap into the African streaming market’s immense future potential, Netflix recently rolled out an Android mobile plan that offers free access to roughly a quarter of its catalog to Kenyan users.

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Users#Free Plan#Android Phone#Kenyan Android#African#Working For Notebookcheck#Sd#Blood Water#Verge
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

SoundCloud’s user-centric streaming plans seem to be paying off

Earlier this year, SoundCloud teamed up with Portishead to test a new royalty distribution system that it said had the potential to be much more profitable for artists than the protocols used by Spotify, Apple Music, and the other platforms. In conventional streaming, money from subscribers is pooled into a...
INTERNET
wmleader.com

HBO Max is offering 50 percent off ad-free plan for six months

HBO Max has started running an enticing deal where you can pay half price for the ad-free subscription tier, bringing it to just $7.49 per month. That rate, which is even lower than the ad-sponsored plan, will be good for up to six months, after which you’ll be switched back to the standard $14.99. You’ve got to act relatively quickly to take advantage of the offer: it’s available through September 26th.
TV & VIDEOS
tech-ish.com

Everything to expect with the Free Netflix Plan in Kenya

Netflix today announced the launch of a free plan in Kenya for Android users only. For many people, this is great news, despite the limitations we already addressed in the announcement article. The end goal for the company is clearly getting as many people to sign up in the hopes...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
techweez.com

Netflix Unveils Free Plan Exclusive to Kenya

The streaming wars continue with leading streaming platforms trying to grab new markets and subscribers. Netflix has now launched a new free plan exclusive to Kenya. Before you get too excited, the free plan has a few catches as expected. The content selection is going to be limited and the...
TV & VIDEOS
Android Central

Google TV reportedly adding free streaming channels as soon as this fall

Google is reportedly working on bringing free TV streaming channels to Google TV. The channels would include ad breaks and will likely be featured on a linear guide with other streaming services. The feature could launch as early as this fall or some time in 2022. Google could be working...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Netflix launches free plan in Kenya to boost growth

The free plan, which will be rolled out to all users in Kenya in the coming weeks, won’t require them to provide any payment information during the sign-up, the company said. The new plan is available to any user aged 18 or above with an Android phone, the company said. It will also not include ads.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Netflix Officially Launches Free Streaming Plan

Netflix has officially launched its first-of-its-kind free streaming plan in Kenya. According to reports, the tier offers approximately one-fourth of the titles available for paid subscribers and is currently only available on Android phones. Unlike the paid tiers, however, subscribers do not have the option to download titles or cast the app on TVs.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Roku Deals Right Now in 2021

With all the streaming services that are available these days, it's nice to have one place that brings them all together for you — like a TV guide for the modern streaming experience. That's where Roku comes in. Roku is a set-top box, an accessory that can be added to basically any television in your home in order to provide you with a centralized platform to find all of your favorite streaming content.
ELECTRONICS
Deadline

NBCUniversal Warns YouTube TV Subscribers That 14 Of Its Networks Could Soon Go Dark On Streaming Platform; YouTube Says It Will Cut Prices If No Deal Is Reached – Update

UPDATED with YouTube TV response. As a carriage dispute with NBCUniversal broke into public view, the Google-owned streaming platform announced an unusual plan if the parties are unable to reach a deal by Thursday’s deadline. In a blog post, YouTube TV said if it is prepared to lower the monthly price for its service by $10, from $64.99 to $54.99, for as long as the NBCU networks remain dark. As to the negotiations, “Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider,” the company wrote. “In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks...
NFL
The Verge

Netflix launches free, first-of-its-kind Android mobile plan in Kenya

Netflix is launching a new free Android mobile plan in Kenya that will allow users to watch a limited selection of its catalog, including full seasons of select shows. Netflix announced that beginning this week, the new ad-free Netflix mobile plan for Android gives users the option to sign up without having to enter any payment information (though they’ll need to verify that they’re 18 or older and will still need to submit an email address to create a login).
WORLD
Digital Trends

How to save on a Disney+ subscription today

Disney+ is one of the best streaming services out there right now thanks to offering a wealth of your favorites from years gone by alongside plenty of great Disney+ originals too. However, did you know you can enjoy Disney+ at an even better value than ever before? The absolute best way to save on a Disney+ subscription is to sign up for The Disney Bundle. For just an extra $6 a month on top of your existing Disney+ subscription, you can add Hulu and ESPN+ so it works out to just $14 per month for a ton of great content for the whole household. Read on while we guide you through your options.
MLS
dallassun.com

Netflix seeks to lure Kenyan customers with free plan

Netflix is offering viewers in Kenya a no-charge option, with one-fourth of the content platform's television shows and films to be made available on mobile devices. Netflix is optimistic that the free plan will drive those using it to be directed to the payment feature that will offer content on a larger scale.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Confirms Purchase of Roald Dahl's Full Catalog, Plans to Create Multimedia Universe

Netflix on Wednesday announced that it had officially acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, home to the late British author’s wide-spanning lineup of beloved children’s books, which include “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and several others. Financial figures were not shared, but the acquisition...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy