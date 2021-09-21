Netflix offers a free plan without ads to Kenyan Android users, with a quarter of its catalog available to stream
The streaming giant aims to tap into a growing African market’s future potential by offering ad-free access to a quarter of its catalog, without the need to pay. In what appears to be an effort to tap into the African streaming market’s immense future potential, Netflix recently rolled out an Android mobile plan that offers free access to roughly a quarter of its catalog to Kenyan users.www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0