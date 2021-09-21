Promising Futures: Harrison Prep senior Angel Lee

Tacoma-area author and business operator, Wade Stewart, has updated his 2015 book, The Personal Retreat. The Personal Retreat is your guide for a journey of self-discovery. Start with the development of focus skills, add in some planning, grab some supplies, and let the retreat begin! This easy-to-follow guide will give you surprising insights and an easy to follow process to learning who you are and what’s REALLY important for your success. You might learn you don’t like some of the work you do in your career while finding renewed joy in other areas. These insights then may become a springboard into a new hobby, career, or even a new life!

TACOMA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO