Promising Futures: Harrison Prep senior Angel Lee

The Suburban Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn announcement from Clover Park School District. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Angel Lee. She plans to study developmental and regenerative biology in college with the intention of becoming a healthcare researcher for her career. She has seen the impact a rare disease has had on the life of one of her family members, and she wants to add to our knowledge and research about rare diseases.

thesubtimes.com

