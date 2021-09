Last week, a new report surrounding the Activision Blizzard lawsuit(s) came to light when the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced an investigation into some of the publisher’s leading figures, including CEO Bobby Kotick. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has also been investigating the game publisher since September 2018, and yesterday the two entities reached an agreement in the form of a consent decree (and agreement to resolves a dispute between without admission of liability). This agreement still has to pass through court approvals, but according to a Kotaku report, this agreement also brings to light some other troubling monetary details regarding the salary of its CEO.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO