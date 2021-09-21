CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WausauPilot

Chamber names award recipients, highlights placemaking at 109th Annual Dinner

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LA9nU_0c3Ntr6k00
The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce honored Renee Hodell of the Village of Weston with the Ambassador of the Year Award at their 109th Annual Meeting on September 15, 2021. Chamber Board Chairperson Nicole Williams of QPS Employment Group, left, presented the award to Hodell.

RIB MOUNTAIN The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce held its 109th Annual Dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain on the evening of Wednesday, September 15. The Annual Meeting is one of the Chamber’s signature events and offered an opportunity to celebrate everything accomplished by the Chamber and its members last year. The event also highlighted the many ways the organization is leading the way in shaping an exciting future for the community.

“Looking ahead to 2021-2022, the Chamber, along with partner stakeholders, will continue to lead the region forward in implementing the goals outlined in the economic development plan for the region.” said Dr. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “We are doing big things and the Annual Dinner was a great opportunity to highlight the placemaking efforts which are underway in our region, efforts which are closely tied to addressing workforce challenges in central Wisconsin.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrgJ4_0c3Ntr6k00
The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce honored Mark Macdonald, owner of the Wisconsin Woodchucks, with the Ruder Ware Innovator Award at their 109 th Annual Meeting on September 15, 2021. Macdonald was unable to attend, so his award was accepted by Traci Wisz of the Woodchucks. Matt Rowe of Ruder Ware LLSC presented the award.

The Annual Dinner included the recognition of Mark Macdonald, owner of the Wisconsin Woodchucks, as the recipient of the Ruder Ware Innovator Award.

The Ruder Ware Innovator Award in Memory of G. Lane Ware was established in 2015 by Ruder Ware LLSC. G. Lane Ware was a distinguished attorney and consummate professional with a sincere drive to make the Wausau community a better place for life and for business. Ware realized that to succeed in business, you needed to innovate and differentiate, to remain relevant in a changing economy.

The Chamber also honored Renee Hodell of the Village of Weston with the Ambassador of the Year Award.

The event also included the introduction of a new Board Chairperson, Nicole Williams of QPS Employment Group, and the new members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. The Chamber thanks outgoing Directors Paul David of Aspirus, Bill Gleason and Dr. Jeannie Worden of Northcentral Technical College.

This year’s Annual Dinner included a number of prize giveaways. The following attendees won items at the event:

Compass Properties LLC giveaway: Penny Borrell

Jefferson Street Inn giveaway: Amber Bosse

Tickets to The Blue Man Group show at the Performing Arts Foundation Inc: Ben Streckert

Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra giveaway: Luke Schuchardt

Skis, skiing and lodging from Granite Peak Ski Area: Ryan Ritchay

A Trek mountain bike courtesy of the Greenheck Group and lessons from Tuley Trails: Contrell Wraggs

A kayak and paddle from Gander RV & Outdoors: John Skoug

A Peoples State Bank four-top table with the Wisconsin Woodchucks: Cheryl Anderson

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin was the presenting sponsor for the Annual Dinner, along with platinum sponsor The Dirks Group LLC, silver sponsors TDS Telecom and Wisconsin River Partners and bronze sponsor JH Findorff & Son.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

American Legion Patriot Day Awards

A Patriot Day awards ceremony was held by the Wausau American Legion Post 10 at Bunkers in Wausau on September 11, 2021. The post annually recognizes individuals and businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to serving either the public or veteran organizations throughout the year. This year’s recipients are:. Youth...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Job Center to celebrate new location at ribbon cutting ceremony

WAUSAU – The Marathon County Job Center will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Wednesday, October 6 to celebrate the organization’s new location at 731 North First Street, Suite 4000. The Marathon County Job Center is operated in partnership by the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board (NCWWDB),...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area birth announcements: Sept. 28

Benjamin and Kysa Deitz announce the birth of their son Henry John, born at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021. Henry weighed 10 pounds, 2 ounces. Jason Casson and Nicki Raikowski announce the birth of their son Finley James, born at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021. Finley weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau city becomes first in Wisconsin to pass environmental justice resolution

Wausau is the first city in Wisconsin to pass a resolution supporting environmental justice, a move that was months in the making. The 11-member Wausau City Council voted 8-1 to pass the resolution, with Dist. 9 Alderwoman Dawn Herbst casting the lone vote against the proposal. Herbst, who had voted to approve the amended version of the proposal at the meeting of the Committee of the Whole (COW) on Sept. 8, did not explain her decision. Two representatives – Council President Becky McElhaney (Dist. 6) and Debra Ryan (Dist. 11) – were absent during Tuesday’s meeting.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Garden Inn#Economy#Placemaking#Chamber#The Annual Dinner#The Wisconsin Woodchucks#Ruder Ware#Board Chairperson#Qps Employment Group#Board Of Directors#Compass Properties Llc#Amber Bosse Tickets#The Blue Man Group#Granite Peak Ski Area#The Greenheck Group#Gander Rv Outdoors#The Dirks Group Llc#Tds Telecom#Wisconsin River Partners#Jh Findorff Son
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Sept. 27

Literacy Tutors Needed: GiGi’s Playhouse. The ability to read opens doors for individuals with Down syndrome in the workplace, schools and the community. GiGi’s Playhouse’s 1:1 Literacy Tutoring Program uses research-based methodology to train tutors to work at the level of the child, continually challenging and encouraging him/her to reach his/her best of all. Students can start program as early as age 3 or any year after that. Weekly lessons last 45-60 minutes for 10-12 weeks at a time. Contact Erica at eerdman@gigisplayhouse.org or call 715-370-6652.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities

From Oct. 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain the supplies needed to make a felt coaster. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230. From Oct. 1-30,...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 27, 2021

A new ice-skating rink has opened for Charlotte Tilden Hoecker (Char). Char passed away September 15, 2021. Charlotte was the second daughter of Ruth Grant Morgan Tilden and Laurence Stiness Tilden. She was born in Providence RI on March 1, 1929 and resided there until the age of four when her family moved to Evanston Ill.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

YMCA’s indoor cycling fundraiser set for October

WAUSAU – Go pedal for a great cause. Community members are invited to reserve a bike for the Woodson YMCA 2021 Pedal It Forward so that more families can belong and connect at the Y. Funds from this Oct. 24 event will support the 2022 Community Partners Annual Campaign. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

17th Annual Fairways Fore Food Big Cup fundraiser a success

The sun was bright and spirits were high as golfers and donors gathered on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Trapp River Golf Course in Wausau to raise funds for feeding area families for the Holidays. K-tech Charities, Inc. partnered with Chatterbox Charities to hold the 17th Annual Fairways Fore Food...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau appoints inaugural poet laureate

WAUSAU – The city has appointed it’s first poet laureate. As Wausau’s poet laureate, Dawn Anderson is charged with celebrating and expanding on poetry and literary arts in our community by promoting poetry as an art form, expanding access to the literary arts, connecting the community to poetry, and promoting poetry as a community voice that contributes to a sense of place.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy