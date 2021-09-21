Chamber names award recipients, highlights placemaking at 109th Annual Dinner

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce honored Renee Hodell of the Village of Weston with the Ambassador of the Year Award at their 109th Annual Meeting on September 15, 2021. Chamber Board Chairperson Nicole Williams of QPS Employment Group, left, presented the award to Hodell.

RIB MOUNTAIN –The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce held its 109th Annual Dinner at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain on the evening of Wednesday, September 15. The Annual Meeting is one of the Chamber’s signature events and offered an opportunity to celebrate everything accomplished by the Chamber and its members last year. The event also highlighted the many ways the organization is leading the way in shaping an exciting future for the community.

“Looking ahead to 2021-2022, the Chamber, along with partner stakeholders, will continue to lead the region forward in implementing the goals outlined in the economic development plan for the region.” said Dr. Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce. “We are doing big things and the Annual Dinner was a great opportunity to highlight the placemaking efforts which are underway in our region, efforts which are closely tied to addressing workforce challenges in central Wisconsin.”

The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce honored Mark Macdonald, owner of the Wisconsin Woodchucks, with the Ruder Ware Innovator Award at their 109 th Annual Meeting on September 15, 2021. Macdonald was unable to attend, so his award was accepted by Traci Wisz of the Woodchucks. Matt Rowe of Ruder Ware LLSC presented the award.

The Annual Dinner included the recognition of Mark Macdonald, owner of the Wisconsin Woodchucks, as the recipient of the Ruder Ware Innovator Award.

The Ruder Ware Innovator Award in Memory of G. Lane Ware was established in 2015 by Ruder Ware LLSC. G. Lane Ware was a distinguished attorney and consummate professional with a sincere drive to make the Wausau community a better place for life and for business. Ware realized that to succeed in business, you needed to innovate and differentiate, to remain relevant in a changing economy.

The Chamber also honored Renee Hodell of the Village of Weston with the Ambassador of the Year Award.

The event also included the introduction of a new Board Chairperson, Nicole Williams of QPS Employment Group, and the new members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. The Chamber thanks outgoing Directors Paul David of Aspirus, Bill Gleason and Dr. Jeannie Worden of Northcentral Technical College.

