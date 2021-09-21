Roblox starts age verification for those who want to use spatial voice
Roblox is introducing age verification for users, starting with those who want to try out spatial voice features on its user-generated content platform. As the company’s community continues to expand, both globally and by age (nearly 50% of the users on the platform are over the age of 13 as of the second quarter), Roblox wants to make sure that everyone can express themselves in a safe and respectful way.venturebeat.com
