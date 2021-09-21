CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roblox starts age verification for those who want to use spatial voice

By Dean Takahashi, @deantak
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoblox is introducing age verification for users, starting with those who want to try out spatial voice features on its user-generated content platform. As the company’s community continues to expand, both globally and by age (nearly 50% of the users on the platform are over the age of 13 as of the second quarter), Roblox wants to make sure that everyone can express themselves in a safe and respectful way.

venturebeat.com

VentureBeat

How do databases support AI algorithms?

Databases have always been able to do simple, clerical work like finding particular records that match some given criteria — say, all users who are between 20 and 30 years old. Lately database companies have been adding artificial intelligence routines into databases so the users can explore the power of these smarter, more sophisticated algorithms on their own data stored in the database.
SOFTWARE
mmobomb.com

Roblox Offers Beta Of Proximity Voice Chat

Do you want to listen to 13-year-olds yelling at your online? If so, then Roblox has your fix, now offering Spacial Voice, a kind of proximity voice chat in its service. To participate in the beta for the feature (the full launch comes later this fall), you'll need to prove your identity to Roblox.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

How to use voice chat in Pokémon Unite on Android

Pokémon Unite is all about teamwork as 5v5 matches take place to see which team reigns supreme. While it supports voice chat on Nintendo Switch, this, unfortunately, isn't the case on mobile. Neither the Android nor iOS versions feature any voice chat functionality, limiting a team's ability to communicate effectively.
VIDEO GAMES
