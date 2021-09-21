Ryder Cup 2021: Why Rory McIlroy needs this Ryder Cup as much as it needs him
HAVEN, Wis—He stood in the 18th fairway with his arms crossed and a slight smile on his face, like a parent watching children fumble on a swing set, both amused and indignant at what stood before him. The photographers in charge of corralling the Europeans were having a hell of a time getting the club in line for the team photo, and while the players awkwardly swayed and stopped at offsetting directions, McIlroy stood back and surveyed the mess.www.golfdigest.com
Comments / 0